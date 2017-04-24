TV presenter Arthur Williams to promote LAA

Pilot and TV presenter Arthur Williams has agreed to become the second ‘LAA Ambassador’, promoting the Light Aircraft Association’s message of ‘Flying for Fun’ to the widest possible audience.

Arthur flies a vintage Piper J-3 Cub and is perhaps best known for his role as the host of Channel 4’s Paralympic coverage and the series Flying to the Ends of the Earth. He joins air show pilot Lauren Richardson in promoting the LAA and sport flying around the UK.

Arthur, from Worcester, is a self-confessed flying addict and his boyhood obsession was realised when, despite having been paralysed from the waist down in a car crash two years earlier, he became a qualified pilot in 2009.

“I’ve had the privilege of flying with many different pilots, in a wide array of different aeroplanes, but I can’t wait to help fly the flag for the LAA!” said Arthur.

“I’m really passionate about flying and general aviation and so to be asked is a huge honour, especially to work beside someone as brilliant as Lauren.”

