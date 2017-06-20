Turbine Maule M-7-420AC

When Maule Aircraft added a 420shp Allison turbine to their M7 taildragger, they created an awesome piece of General Aviation kit. Expect a rate of climb of 3,000fpm, a take-off distance of 200 ft, and to create a stir ever time the engine begins it’s ‘tic tic tic, whirrrrr’ soundtrack.

Honestly, nobody would buy a turbine Maule as a serious tourer, but it’s a beautifully bonkers aeroplane, that’s sub-zero cool. We flew Bob Liesch’s beautiful example for the July 2016 issue of FLYER. Bob went to Oshkosh, his wife suggested he buy a Maule hat. He came home with this instead…