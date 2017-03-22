Name of event

Torbay Airshow 2017 Location

Eastern Esplanade, Paignton, Torbay, United Kingdom PPR Required?

No Event website

Torbay Airshow has announced the initial military aircraft line-up for when it returns this Summer, on Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 June.

The aircraft displays from the RAF have been confirmed and will include the Red Arrows, as well as the Typhoon jet and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight aircraft – the Hurricane Hawker, Avro Lancaster and Supermarine Spitfire.

The two day show, which had its inaugural event last year takes place on Paignton Green with the Bay providing a stunning natural amphitheatre for viewing the air displays and the perfect location for a large coastal airshow event.

Torbay’s Mayor, Gordon Oliver, said, “Torbay Airshow was a resounding success last year and promises to be a memorable event in June 2017. It is great to see such an impressive military line-up confirmed for the weekend. The event will once again bring a substantial economic boost for the Bay – it is just the type of free family event we want to host here.”