The Wurzels, Cotswold Airport

Name of event

The Wurzels Location

Cotswold Airport, Cirencester, United Kingdom PPR Required?

Yes Event website Get tickets

The Wurzels with special guests undisCOVERED.

Set in the unique surroundings of Cotswold Airport with the outdoor stage set at the foot of the Control Tower amongst hangars and planes. Gates open at 5pm. A real ale and cider tent, hog roast and other treats available. The airport’s on-site restaurant AV8 will also open its bar for the evening. Parking for cars, motorbikes, tractors and combine harvesters is free and plentiful – you can even fly in.

This is an outdoor event. No food or drink is allowed to be brought onto the site. Dogs are allowed (on leads only and please clean up after them!). Gates will close at 10.30pm. No camping.