Textron to deploy Garmin NXi across piston range

By Dave Calderwood |

Textron Aviation will be deploying the latest ‘next generation’ Garmin G1000 NXi integrated flight deck across its piston aircraft line, including the Cessna Skyhawk 172, Cessna Skylane 182, Cessna Turbo Stationair HD T206, Beechcraft Bonanza G36 and the Beechcraft Baron G58.

The G1000 NXi, announced yesterday by Garmin, has higher power processors and other upgrades over the original G1000. The NXi has already received FAA certification for the Textron aircraft.

Beechcraft Bonanza
Beechcraft’s single-engine piston aircraft, the Bonanza, will have the G1000 NXi fitted. Above: Cessna 182 will have the NXi as well. [All Textron images]
Cessna 172 Garmin G1000 NXi
Cessna’s 172 will also have the Garmin G1000 NXi. The NXi is outwardly very similar to the old G1000 to minimise pilot retraining and installation issues.

“Textron Aviation’s factory-direct piston training team will provide customers a seamless transition into their new G1000 NXi aircraft,” said the company.

“The combination of the company’s leading piston platforms, the latest cockpit technologies, comprehensive factory-direct training expertise and a growing network of dedicated authorized service facilities around the world provide customers an excellent value proposition throughout the entire aircraft ownership experience.”

King Air G1000 Nxi
Garmin G1000 NXi as fitted to a King Air, with two PFDs and a centre, massive, MFD.

As already announced by Garmin, the NXi will be available as a retro-fit for King Air 200 and 300 series turboprop twins. Textron has followed this up with an announcement that its service centers will be offering the upgrade.

“We are excited to bring yet another modernized solution to our King Air customer base,” said Brad Thress, senior vice president, Customer Service.

“Garmin’s G1000 NXi platform presents a valuable avionics solution for our King Air owners and operators who want an integrated flight deck that combines the latest in cockpit technology with an upgraded visual interface.”

Textron Aviation