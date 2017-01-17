Tecnam to debut two new aircraft at AERO

Two new Tecnam aircraft are to have their public debuts at this April’s AERO General Aviation show, staged at Friedrichshafen, Germany.

The mini-airliner twin-engine P2012 11-seater is breaking off from its flight tests to attend the show. Tecnam has confirmed that it will be equipped with the latest version of Garmin’s G1000 flightdeck, the NXi, launched earlier this month.

Also being given its debut is the MkII version of Tecnam’s P2002 Sierra, with redesigned interior and avionics. In addition, the Italian manufacturer will show off its wide model range.

“The opportunity to present our latest design is very exciting,” said Tecnam’s Walter Da Costa. “The P2012 Traveller is the largest aircraft Tecnam has built to date.”

First flight of the Tecnam P2012 Traveller was last July – here’s Tecnam’s official video:

Tecnam