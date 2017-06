A Single-seat de-regulated aircraft that’s yours to fly-away, complete for the cost of a new mid-size family car? That’ll be the TechPro Aviation Merlin.

A traditionally-constructed aluminium airframe, powered by a 65hp Rotax 582, the Merlin cruises at 85kt and has a 120kg payload. We flew this example, the first in the UK, imported by Graham Smith from Sprite Aviation, for the May 2016 issue of FLYER.