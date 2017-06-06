Summer incentives at London Oxford Airport

A set of incentives are on offer at London Oxford Airport for light aircraft this summer. The landing fee for single-engine piston aircraft up 2.73 tonnes has been reduced to £10 – or free if you uplift 45 litres of fuel or more.

There’s also a special grass parking rate of £10 per day and, if booked in advance, ILS approaches will cost just £5 (all prices VAT included). However, the airport specifies there will be no discount for touch and goes.

“With these reduced costs and our cheap fuel prices, London Oxford offers excellent value for money in comparison to neighbouring airports,” said James Dillon-Godfray, Director of Business Development at London Oxford Airport.

“We pride ourselves on our accessible, user-friendly airspace which offers the most professional Air Traffic Control service of any private airport in the region.”

London Oxford Airport