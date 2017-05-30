Stratos 714 reaches 320ktas in first flight tests

Cirrus has produced the world’s first production single-engine jet for private pilots but there could soon be another. The Stratos 714 has successfully completed its first stage of flight tests, logging 52 hours and 33 flights.

The US company says the single-engine jet, which has the engine mounted in the fuselage below the tail assembly, has flown at different weights up to 8,300lb, over a range of centre of gravity positions, to a speed of 320ktas and an altitude of 17,000ft.

The company test pilot reported good handling with the side-stick controls and was impressed with takeoff and climb performance. Following these tests, the FAA has removed the initial flight limitations and the aircraft is now able to pursue more advanced R&D.

“We are extremely pleased with the progress we’ve made,” said Michael Lemaire, CEO of Stratos Aircraft. “We haven’t encountered anything that would require a major change in the design.”

The Stratos 714 test aircraft will now be fitted out and painted, before making its public debut at the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh event at the end of July. After that it will return to flight tests.

Stratos says 714 will have a cruise speed of 400kt and a range of 1500 miles. The company is not taking deposits until closer to certification. However, it is recording expressions of interest.

Stratos Aircraft