Stoke Golding Stakeout Fly-in 2017

Stoke Golding Airfield, United Kingdom

Yes

Every year around the end of July to the beginning of August we host the legendary ‘Stoke Golding Stakeout and Open Weekend’. This event has grown into a ‘must visit’ destination for visiting pilots and enthusiasts alike.

As well as a gazillion aircraft from the seventeen corners of the globe we have classic and vintage cars and bikes, craft stalls, food and refreshments both days, a live band on the Saturday evening with a bar and a hog roast.

You can camp over if you want (places are likely to be limited so you need to reserve yours now! See here) then enjoy Sunday breakfast and relax to the Trad Jazz Band in the afternoon. Top it all off with the famously risqué banter of our two aviation compères and the result is a great weekend with something for everyone and you really won’t want to miss it… so put it in your diary now!

If you have something interesting you would like to bring along (jet back-pack, Scorpion tank, Zeppelin or a pet giraffe) please get in touch with our organisers here..