Stemme and Remos to merge

By Dave Calderwood |
Remos GXiS

Two German aircraft manufacturers are to merge. They are Stemme, makers of specialist motor-gliders, and Remos, the Light Sport Aircraft company.

The two companies have been working together for the past three years, when Remos started producing composite parts for Stemme.

The merger has been approved by both company’s boards. Both brands will continue to market their existing products although the new merged company will operate as Stemme AG.

Stemme S12
Stemme S12 motor-glider. The prop folds away inside the spinner for gliding. Top: Remos GXiS.

Paul Masschelein, CEO of Stemme, said, “The idea of a merger just made sense in the perspective of the development of both companies. Both companies share a similar business philosophy, similar customer focus and equal quality focus.

“We expect Remos and Stemme customers to benefit from the new organisation.”

Stemme’s latest aircraft is the S12, a self-launching motor-glider powered by a Rotax engine and a foldaway prop. Rotax is on course to achieve EASA certification for its latest LSA, the GXiS.