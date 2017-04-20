Stemme and Remos to merge

Two German aircraft manufacturers are to merge. They are Stemme, makers of specialist motor-gliders, and Remos, the Light Sport Aircraft company.

The two companies have been working together for the past three years, when Remos started producing composite parts for Stemme.

The merger has been approved by both company’s boards. Both brands will continue to market their existing products although the new merged company will operate as Stemme AG.

Paul Masschelein, CEO of Stemme, said, “The idea of a merger just made sense in the perspective of the development of both companies. Both companies share a similar business philosophy, similar customer focus and equal quality focus.

“We expect Remos and Stemme customers to benefit from the new organisation.”

Stemme’s latest aircraft is the S12, a self-launching motor-glider powered by a Rotax engine and a foldaway prop. Rotax is on course to achieve EASA certification for its latest LSA, the GXiS.