Sonaca 200 passes static tests, heads for flight

Sonaca Aircraft is aiming for the end of September this year to obtain European CS-VLA certification for its two-seat single-engine aircraft.

The second aircraft assembled by the Belgian company rolled out of the factory on 3 April and is scheduled to have its maiden flight later this month.

The Sonaca 200 is based on the South African Sling 2 kitplane but Sonaca, a large multi-national aerospace engineering company, has redesigned 80% of the internal structure to make it more robust for flight training organisations who are expected to be its main customers. Parts changed include the propeller, brakes, fuel system and the empennage (tailplane and fin).

The first aircraft to come out of the factory in Gosselies, Belgium has been undergoing static tests, said the company at AERO today. The aircraft was used to test the resistance of the seats, seat belts (harnesses), engine cradle, the nose gear strut as well as the wings.

“We have just completed the most critical test of the static certification campaign, which is the wing loading, ultimate and failure limit,” said Carl Mengdehl, Engineering & Certification, Sonaca Aircraft.

“The excellent test results, which have been acknowledged by the certification authorities, have validated our calculation methods as well as Sonaca Aircraft’s engineering skills.”

The success of the static test program allows Sonaca Aircraft to start flight tests.

“After some final adjustments on the aircraft and the first engine commissioning and taxiing/braking tests, the aircraft will make its first flight on around April 20 followed by the flight envelope opening tests,” said Pierre Van Wetter, Sonaca Aircraft Pilot and Chief Sales Manager.

The 200’s flight test campaign will be conducted around Avignon in the south of France to take advantage of better weather.

Sonaca 200 Fast Facts

Engine Rotax 914F producing 115hp

Seats 2

Wingspan 9.15m

Length 7m

Empty weight 435kg

Maximum take-off weight 750kg

Fuel capacity 140 litres

Max cruise speed 115kt

Rate of Climb 750ft/min

Base price €175,000

Sonaca Aircraft