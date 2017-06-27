Solar powered electric aircraft produces 3D photos

A practical use for a solar-powered electric aircraft using current technology was demonstrated earlier this month when Elektra Solar mapped a German town using a 3D scanning device at low altitude.

The Elektra One aircraft, which recharges batteries through solar panels on the wings, flew at 300 metres (984ft) over the medieval town of Landshut in Bavaria, issuing no pollution and very little noise.

“The aircraft flew autonomously according to a very exact preprogrammed path,” said Calin Gologan, boss of Elektra Solar. “The 3D views are obtained through a very complex software which processes the high resolution 2D pictures taken during flight.

“We name our concept ‘Remote Eye’. It flies without noise, is emission-free and with very low operation costs over towns and transmits in real time 2D movies in 4K resolution up to a distance of 40km. 3D high resolution mapping is the second option. Resolutions down to 2cm may be obtained.”

Elektra Solar is a new company created by the marger of PC-Aero and Elektra UAS, PC-Aero created the Solar One aircraft which is now being developed further by an American company, Bye Aerospace, under the name Sun Flyer.

Elektra Solar’s other project is Elektra Two, a two-seater solar powered aircraft, which has also been renamed as SolarStratos. This aircraft had its maiden flight recently and the intention is to fly it to an altitude of 80,000ft, and perform similar high-definition scanning from stratospheric flight.

Elektra Solar