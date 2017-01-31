Smaller, lighter HUD for GA aircraft?

+VIDEO Could head-up displays be making their way to General Aviation aircraft in the near future? BAE Systems’ new compact LiteHUD has just been selected by Textron AirLand for its multi-mission Scorpion jet, and it looks perfectly sized for a high-end GA aircraft.

BAE’s LiteHUD is 60 percent smaller by volume and up to 50 percent lighter than conventional head-up displays. It uses what BAE calls its ‘patented optical waveguide technology’ and is ‘engineered to enhance situational awareness, in both day and night conditions, which significantly improves flight safety and reduces pilot fatigue’.

The modular design includes a built-in colour camera and is claimed to seamlessly integrate with both existing and future cockpits.

Andy Humphries, director of Advanced Displays at BAE Systems, said about the Scorpion order, “”This award marks the second new platform order for LiteHUD, further validating it as the future of head-up display technology. With its revolutionary optics and high-resolution display, LiteHUD will provide Scorpion pilots with the ‘head-up, eyes-out’ capability they need, no matter the mission.”

BAE Systems LiteHUD