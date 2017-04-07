Single-seat TechPro Sportster for UK?

Czech firm TechPro Aviation is showing a low-wing version of its Merlin SSDR called the ‘Sportster” at AERO. It is a single-seat tailwheel aircraft with classic Chipmunk-like styling and a 5-cylinder radial Verner engine.

It is based on the Merlin with the airframe near identical aft of the cockpit, which has a sliding canopy. At the show, the Sportster is on display as an open cockpit aircraft with a windscreen for the pilot. The aircraft has yet to fly but is nearly complete. Still to be fitted is the ring exhaust system for the radial engine.

Graham Smith of Sprite Aviation, which imports the Merlin high-wing SSDR to the UK, thinks there will be a lot of interest in the Sportster and is hoping to bring it to the LAA Rally later this year, by which time it may be flying.

The current empty weight of the Sportster is 190kg, which leaves 110kg for the pilot and fuel to meet the 300kg max take-off weight for the SSDR weight limit. However, some weight could be saved by changing the Verner engine’s current steel VW cylinders for lighter ones with Nikasil liners, and by using a titanium exhaust system rather than chromed steel.

No price has yet been confirmed for the Sportster but it would be similar to the Tech Pro Merlin for the airframe, but the Verner radial engine is about £5,000 more expensive. Rough estimate? £25,000 all-in.

Sprite Aviation