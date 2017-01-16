Shuttleworth Heritage Day, Old Warden

Name of event
Shuttleworth Heritage Day
Shuttleworth Heritage Day
Date
September 2017
September 2017
Location
Old Warden Aerodrome, United Kingdom
Old Warden Aerodrome, United Kingdom
PPR Required?
Yes
Yes
Celebrating the heart of everything that is Shuttleworth, including Richard’s passion for aviation, agriculture, and racing, the Swiss Garden, the life of The House, and The Collection today. Enjoy a flying display of The Collection’s vintage and rare aircraft, vehicle parade, and celebrate 175 years since the founding of the Clayton & Shuttleworth company with visiting exhibits and those from The Collection.