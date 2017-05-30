Scottish Aero Club Fly-in 2017, Perth

Name of event

Scottish Aero Club Fly-in Location

Perth Aerodrome, United Kingdom PPR Required?

Yes Event website

Welcome: All visitors welcome! Landing fees: 1/2 published prices for all visitors. Camping: Available on site at no cost. Hotel: Sky Lodge Hotel on site (book early). Fuel: Avgas and Jet A1 on site, Mogas available on request.

Entertainment: includes talks on flying in Scotland, Saturday evening BBQ and live entertainment with a Scottish theme. Come and join us at Scotland’s premiere GA airfield for a great weekend with like minded flyers!

NB: In the event of weather issues the dates will slip to the following weekend! PPR required in advance of arrival.