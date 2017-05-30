Scottish Aero Club Fly-in 2017, Perth

Name of event
Scottish Aero Club Fly-in
Date
- August 2017
Location
Perth Aerodrome, United Kingdom
PPR Required?
Yes
Contact
Organiser The Scottish Aero Club (Norman Sutherland)
Phone 07794051058
Email events@scottishaeroclub.org.uk
Welcome: All visitors welcome! Landing fees: 1/2 published prices for all visitors. Camping: Available on site at no cost. Hotel: Sky Lodge Hotel on site (book early). Fuel: Avgas and Jet A1 on site, Mogas available on request.
Entertainment: includes talks on flying in Scotland, Saturday evening BBQ and live entertainment with a Scottish theme. Come and join us at Scotland’s premiere GA airfield for a great weekend with like minded flyers!
NB: In the event of weather issues the dates will slip to the following weekend! PPR required in advance of arrival.