Remos gives update on new GXiS

German aircraft maker Remos is nearing European certification of its latest model, the GXiS. It expects to have ultralight (microlight) certification in place for April’s AERO show at Friedrichshafen, Germany with Light Sport Aircraft certification close behind.

“Since the GXiS had its world premiere at AERO 2016, the Remos team has extensively tested the first prototype with the fuel-injected Rotax 912iS Sport under the hood,” said a spokesman for the company.

“All flights ran smoothly. In hot summer or extremely cold winter weather, the GXiS with the call sign D-EPDC has proven itself in maneuvers very well.”

The Remos GXiS is the latest development in the GX series. Remos has developed a system it calls SMARTstart which takes one push of a button to start the engine, with almost all preflight checks being carried out automatically.

Pilots will have the choice of Dynon or Garmin avionics, and a new ‘jet throttle’ in the centre console that combines control of power and wheel brakes in one lever.

The GXiS will be on display at this year’s AERO alongside the existing GXNXT model.

