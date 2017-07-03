Name of event

Redhill Vintage Fly-in & Brooklands Classic Car Rally Location

Redhill Aerodrome, Kings Mill Lane, Redhill, United Kingdom PPR Required?

Yes Event website

Approx 50 classic cars and motorbikes are already booked and they will be parked on their own section of the paddock near the aircraft.

Any funds raised will be contributed to the Kent Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance. Limited public attendance.

Lovely Ploughman’s Lunches available for you to picnic near your aircraft, and a big choice of quality food and drink from The Pilot’s Hub . If you wish to pre-order a Ploughman’s (recommended to avoid the queues) please contact us in advance.