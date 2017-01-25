Question mark over UK round of 2017 Red Bull Air Races

Will the UK have a round of this year’s Red Bull Air Race World Championship? There are no British pilots competing in the main Master Class this season and Red Bull has not so far included a UK round in the 2017 calendar, revealed last week.

The eight-race season kicks off on 10-11 February 2017 with a double anniversary. The first race at Abdu Dhabi is the 75th Red Bull Air Race of the World Championship and the 10th time the series has opened in the UAE city.

The second round on 15-16 April in San Diego, USA, followed on 3-4 June at Chiba, Japan. Then it’s back to Europe for 1-2 July for the famous race under Budapest’s Chain Bridge, Hungary. For the first time, the series stops in Kazan, Russia, and then there are two more rounds in Europe at venues yet to be announced. Will one of them be the UK?

The season finale heads back to the USA on 14-15 October, at the famous motorsport Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“I can’t remember when I’ve been so excited about a season,” said Erich Wolf, General Manager of Red Bull Air Race. “The calendar goes from strength to strength, with every stop holding special significance as either a landmark location in the sport’s history or a premiere in a dramatic new setting.

“We’re especially thrilled to bring high-speed, low-altitude racing to a new audience in Russia.”

Red Bull Air Race 2017 Calendar

10-11 February: Abu Dhabi, UAE 15-16 April: San Diego, USA 03-04 June: Chiba, Japan 01-02 July: Budapest, Hungary 22-23 July: Kazan, Russia 12-13 August: TBA, Europe 02-03 September: TBA, Europe 14-15 October: Indianapolis, USA

Red Bull Air Race World Championship