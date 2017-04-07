Quest receives EASA certification for Kodiak

Quest Aircraft has received certification from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for the Kodiak 100 single-engine turboprop utility aircraft.

The Kodiak will be sold and supported in Europe by Rheinland Air Service (RAS), based at Mönchengladbach Airport near Düsseldorf, Germany.

“This is a significant milestone for the Kodiak 100 program,” said Rob Wells, CEO of Quest Aircraft. “With its STOL capabilities, the Kodiak will allow European operators with large payloads to access many more airstrips and locations that would previously have proven difficult.”

RAS CEO Johannes Graf von Schaesberg said, “Single-engine commercial IFR operations in Europe, which only were approved a few weeks ago, will add enormous benefit to our customers and open up potential which has been untapped before.”

The all-aluminium Kodiak is powered by a Pratt & Whitney PT6 turbine, and has the ability to land and take off from unimproved surfaces and is capable of working off floats without structural upgrades. The Kodiak can take off in under 1,000ft at full gross takeoff weight of 3,290kg and climb at over 1,300ft/min.

Quest Aircraft