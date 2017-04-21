Pooleys Air Day 2017, Compton Abbas

Name of event

Pooleys Air Day 2017 Location

Compton Abbas Airfield, Salisbury, United Kingdom PPR Required?

Yes Event website

Every year, Pooleys hosts an invitation only fly in at Compton Abbas Airfield (EGHA) in Dorset for their customers. Invitations are emailed approximately 3-4 weeks prior to the event. Space for landing aircraft is limited to around 120-130 and slot numbers are issued on a first reply basis. We do not insist on specific slot times but do ask for an estimate of your arrival time.

Pooleys pays for your landing fees and all arriving pilots are given a free bag of pilot’s equipment. We run some competitions during the day including a Concours d’Elegance and furthest distance flown. There are always some stunning aircraft to come and see.