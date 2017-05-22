Piper M600 achieves EASA certification

Just six weeks after Piper boss Simon Caldecott had a gentle moan about European type certification taking longer than it should, the company’s flagship aircraft, the single-engine turboprop M600 finally received its EASA approval at EBACE to day.

Caldecott originally spoke at April’s AERO Friedrichshafen show but was more accommodating today as he accepted the all-important type certificate. “This is the fifth certification the M600 has received in less than a year from aviation authorities around the world,” he said.

“The European certification is a key milestone for the aircraft, which has garnered substantial interest due to the M600’s range, payload and safety features along with its outstanding operating economics.”

He went on to point out that the EU’s recent approval of SET-IMC commercial operations opens up the market for aircraft such as the M600 – and confirmed that the demo aircraft currently on a summer-long tour of Europe and Africa had already been sold.

The M600 arrived in Europe from Piper’s HQ at Vero Beach, Florida after a 5,150nm ferry flight which took 19 hours 20 mins at an average speed of 266kt, burning 5,700lb of jet fuel. Since that flight in April, the aircraft has flown 55 demos and nearly 100 flight hours in six different European nations and has been on display at three trade events. It will arrive in the UK for June’s AeroExpo at Wycombe Air Park.

Caldecott also confirmed that the M600 had been responsible for a substantial growth in Piper’s revenues, with the first quarter of 2017 up by 13% over the previous year.

Piper M600