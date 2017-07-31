Orange Saw Revo: ultimate pocket rocket

Sporting what must be the largest ailerons for the size of the aircraft, Dutch company Orange Aircraft showed its latest aircraft, the Saw Revo at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh in part-built state.

Orange says the Saw Revo is an aerobatic ultra lightweight, designed by Eddie Saurenman who was awarded the ‘Curtis Pitts Innovative Aerobatic Design Award‘ in 2016 for his previous aircraft, the Saw Revolution biplane.

The single-seat Revo has a carbon fibre wing and steel tube frame for the fuselage. It’s powered by an 80 or 100 hp Rotax 912 UL with a custom four-into-one exhaust system. And the Revo is as tiny as it looks with a 6m wingspan, 5.35m overall length. Empty weight is 177kg, gross weight 340kg.

Performance is extraordinary: 1,000 – 1,500 fpm rate of climb, cruise speed of 121kt, a roll rate of 400 degrees per second, and load limits of +/- 8g. Price? $119,000.

Orange Aircraft