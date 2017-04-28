Open Day & Fly-in, Fife Airport

Name of event
Fife Airport Open Day & Fly-in
Date
July 2017
Location
Fife Airport, Glenrothes, United Kingdom
PPR Required?
Yes
Contact
Organiser: Fife Flying Club & Fife Airport Ltd
Phone: 01592 610436
Email: info@fifeflyingclub.co.uk
Entry to the airfield will be free. There will be stalls both aviation related and non-aviation. Attractions for children and families. Trial flights. The event is still in the process of being organised but we hope to have a sky dive demonstration, some specialist & performance cars, static displays of homebuilt aircraft.