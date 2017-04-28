Open Day & Fly-in, Fife Airport

Name of event

Fife Airport Open Day & Fly-in Location

Fife Airport, Glenrothes, United Kingdom PPR Required?

Yes Event website

Entry to the airfield will be free. There will be stalls both aviation related and non-aviation. Attractions for children and families. Trial flights. The event is still in the process of being organised but we hope to have a sky dive demonstration, some specialist & performance cars, static displays of homebuilt aircraft.