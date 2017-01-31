Old Sarum ups movements in battle with council

Old Sarum Airfield, near Salisbury, Wiltshire is to increase movements “with the aim of becoming the busiest, most robust grass airfield operation in the UK”. Previously discouraged twin-engine aircraft and helicopters are now allowed in.

It’s the latest move in a battle of wills between the airfield owner and Wiltshire Council and Salisbury District Council over developing land adjacent to the airfield. The airfield has issued a statement which says:

“In January 2007, at the request of Salisbury District Council, Matthew Hudson, owner of the Airfield since 1986, agreed to control noise by restricting flying to a low volume of light aircraft.

“In exchange for forgoing the noisier, more lucrative twins, helicopters and night flying, the Council agreed to allow housing development on some of Mr Hudson’s surplus land adjacent to the Airfield. Income from this would support a lower number of aircraft flying at the Airfield.

“Now, after 10 years of default and stonewalling by the Council, Mr Hudson feels that he has no choice but to mitigate his continuing losses by resuming unlimited flying at the Airfield, with the aim of becoming the busiest, most robust grass airfield operation in the UK.”

Old Sarum Airfield