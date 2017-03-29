Newtownards Summer Fly-in & Open Day

Name of event
Newtownards Fly-in & Open Day 2017
Date
July 2017
Location
Newtownards Airport (Ulster Flying Club), Portaferry Road, Newtownards, United Kingdom
PPR Required?
Yes
Event website
Contact

Organiser Ulster Flying Club
T: 02891 813 327
E: secretary@ulsterflyingclub.com

The Ulster Flying Club will be hosting an airfield open day on Sunday 23rd July 2017 at Newtownards Airport between 10am & 4pm. Everyone is welcome, FREE of charge. Various activities are available on the day such as:

  • A great meal from Cloud 9 restaurant
  • Static Aircraft Display
  • Static Model Aircraft Display
  • Model Air Display (12pm-1pm)
  • Flight Simulator
  • Bouncy Castle
  • Various kids activities
  • Light Aircraft Trial Flights
  • Helicopter Flights
  • Ulster Aviation Society
  • Air Training Corps – 825 Squadron
  • Newtownards Royal Air Force Association