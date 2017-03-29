Newtownards Summer Fly-in & Open Day

Name of event
Newtownards Fly-in & Open Day 2017
Date
July 2017
Location
Newtownards Airport (Ulster Flying Club), Portaferry Road, Newtownards, United Kingdom
PPR Required?
Yes
Contact
Organiser Ulster Flying Club
T: 02891 813 327
E: secretary@ulsterflyingclub.com
The Ulster Flying Club will be hosting an airfield open day on Sunday 23rd July 2017 at Newtownards Airport between 10am & 4pm. Everyone is welcome, FREE of charge. Various activities are available on the day such as:
- A great meal from Cloud 9 restaurant
- Static Aircraft Display
- Static Model Aircraft Display
- Model Air Display (12pm-1pm)
- Flight Simulator
- Bouncy Castle
- Various kids activities
- Light Aircraft Trial Flights
- Helicopter Flights
- Ulster Aviation Society
- Air Training Corps – 825 Squadron
- Newtownards Royal Air Force Association