New UK agent for Alpi Aviation

Italian light aircraft manufacturer Alpi Aviation has a new UK distributor in the UK. Alpi Aviation UK has been set up by the same team as Cavendish Aviation at Earls Colne Airfield, near Colchester, Essex.

Steve Allen, owner and founder of Cavendish Aviation, will be managing director of the new business which will include a build centre for the kit aircraft.

“We’re delighted to be representing Alpi’s interests here in the UK as the Pioneer range is fantastically designed and a great looking aircraft,” said Steve.

“Alpi Aviation UK represents a great deal for pilots and cost effective flying as the Pioneer range runs on mogas meaning more miles to the gallon.”

The UK agent will concentrate on the Pioneer 300 kitplane, which fits into the Light Sport Aircraft (LSA) category. Steve confirmed that Alpi Aviation UK will be exhibiting at this summer’s Aero Expo 2017 with a Pioneer aircraft on display.

Alpi Aviation UK