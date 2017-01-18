New owner for Thruster microlights

Thruster Air Services, the company behind the humble Thruster microlight, has a new owner. He is Mike Garner and he is based at Wickenby Airfield in north-east Lincolnshire.

The Thruster is one of the simplest, most rugged and inexpensive fixed-wing aircraft available. It was originally an Australian design but has been manufactured in Britain in recent years.

The current aircraft, the Thruster T600N, is powered by a Jabiru 2200A engine burning around 10 litres of fuel an hour. It can cruise at 65kt with a max climb rate of 1,200fpm. A Rotax 582 two-stroke engine is an alternative powerplant.

Mike Garner said, “I am currently employed as a firefighter and learning to fly in my Thruster T600N. I was so impressed with it I bought the company!

“Currently I do not intend to make new ones but support existing Thrusters out there. A bit like a Thrusters Owners Club! I am going to retire in a couple of years and hope to build the business up in that time as it has been allowed to run a little dormant.”

Promo (old) video of the Thruster

Thruster Air Services has CAA approval to build, modify and test the Thruster series of microlights in the UK. Garner plans to offer continued spares support for TST, T300 and all the other Thruster microlight types.

“With increasing official requirements for aircraft certification and operation, we are committed to ensuring that this strong, safe and cost effective aircraft stays around for all to enjoy,” said a company statement. “To this end, we appeal to you to ensure that the safety and compliance of your aircraft is not compromised by unofficial field repairs, using parts or procedures that are not factory approved.”

Thruster Air Services