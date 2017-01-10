New operator takes over at Perth Airport

There’s a new operator at Perth Airport in Scotland. ACS Aviation has been bought by Glasgow-based aviation services company Cloud Global who will now offer offers pilot training, fuel supply, engineering and maintenance services for private and commercial aircraft at the airport.

Cloud Global director Graeme Frater will be taking over the running of the company, which will have a combined turnover of £3.5m, 20 employees and ten aircraft.

“This is a very positive development for both businesses,” said Frater. “We had been looking for an opportunity to expand and it was clear from our previous dealings with ACS that the company provided a very good fit with our business model.

“Our strategy of developing various divisions has proven very successful and this deal will allow us to explore new opportunities to add to our client list which includes such prestigious names as Emirates, Etihad Airways, Apollo Aviation Group and IAS Medical Ltd.”

Originally opened in 1936, Perth Airport is positioned in the heart of Scotland, located 4 miles north-east of the town giving good access to Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee. It has three runways, two tarmac and one grass, runway lighting and a VOR. It’s also home to the active and sociable Scottish Aero Club.

