New Mooney Ultras receive FAA certification

The most radical changes to Mooney’s M20 four-seater in the aircraft’s long history have been certified by the US authority, the FAA.

The M20U Ovation Ultra and the M20V Acclaim Ultra both have feature a host of improvements including:

Larger and wider pilot and co-pilot entry doors

Garmin NXi avionics

A composite-wrapped cabin for a quieter ride

A clean-sheet interior design.

“The new Mooney Ultras have been specifically designed to once again raise the bar significantly for general aviation,” said Dr. Vivek Saxena, president and CEO of Mooney International.

“The significant product enhancements inherent in these new airplanes, combined with latest avionics technologies, demonstrate Mooney’s goal of bringing to market the very latest generation high-performance piston- singles – which is in keeping with our promise of differentiating ourselves on technology and customer experience rather than simply ‘me too’ products,” he added.

“In sum, the new Ovation and Acclaim Ultras will save time, increase safety, reduce pilot workload, and enhance the overall flight experience – something all Mooney owners place great value upon – and something we take as a design brief for every product we build.”

First deliveries of the new Ultras will begin almost immediately – and the certified Acclaim Ultra will make its first public appearance at April’s Sun ‘n Fun.

