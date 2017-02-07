More Rotax thefts: world champion hit

The epidemic of Rotax engine thefts continues. Six engines were stolen from microlights based at Sutton Meadows Airfield in Cambridgeshire at the end of January. One engine belonged to world microlight champion David Broom, who runs Airplay Aviation, the flying school on the airfield.

Broom said, “They obviously knew exactly what they wanted, where to cut and what bits were important, so it was a fairly professional operation. The office cabin, workshop and two hangars were all broken into and damaged.

“I’m working hard to ensure that student training will be as unaffected as possible whilst the school aircraft is repaired.”

It appears the thieves bypassed CCTV cameras installed at the site. Police have advised that airfield operators should also install CCTV facing the access road.

In a separate raid, thieves broke into a hangar near Needham, Norfolk and stole a Rotax engine from pilot Nick Harper’s Flight Design CTSW microlight, causing £40,000 worth of damage.

Steve Slater, CEO of the Light Aircraft Association, said, “I ask that all owners of Rotax-powered aircraft double up on their security. To our knowledge at least 30 engines have been stolen in the past year, some ‘clinically’ removed, others with damage to airframes that have led to them being written-off.

“To assist the Police, the LAA is working with the BMAA to collate a central list of thefts so far and engine details including serial numbers. If you have been a victim please follow the link below to a report form hosted on the BMAA web site and complete the details for the database.

“It is noteworthy that the majority of these engine thefts have been in the eastern half of the UK, and many are close to road links to ferry ports. The Police and Border Force are aware of this, therefore if you are in this area and see any suspicious activity around an airfield, please let the local Police know.”

LAA/BMAA report form