McAully Flying Group 60th Anniversary Fly-in, Little Snoring

McAully Flying Group 60th Anniversary Fly-in
- July 2017
Little Snoring Airfield
No
Organiser Gary Thompson
Phone 07767 624887
Email info@mcaullyflyinggroup.org
The McAully Flying Group will hold its 60th anniversary fly-in on July 15th and 16th 2017. No PPR and no landing fees. A ground radio will be operating on 118.125 (118.130 if you have an 8.33 kHz spacing radio). BBQ both days.