McAully Flying Group 60th Anniversary Fly-in, Little Snoring

The McAully Flying Group will hold its 60th anniversary fly-in on July 15th and 16th 2017. No PPR and no landing fees. A ground radio will be operating on 118.125 (118.130 if you have an 8.33 kHz spacing radio). BBQ both days.