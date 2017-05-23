Making Waves on Channel Island flights

An air taxi service plans to start flying to and from Guernsey using Cessna Grand Caravans to take advantage of the recent change in the rules regarding Single-Engine Turbine aircraft in Commercial Operations at Night and in IMC.

Waves Technologies has been started by local tech entrepreneur Nick Magliocchetti. It is set to launch flights in August and will fly customers to and from the Channel Islands. It will have a state-of-the-art reservation system that will allow customers to reserve flights in real time based on user demand.

The top-of-the-range Grand Caravan EX will be the company’s primary air taxi platform.

“We are very excited to be working closely with Textron Aviation,” said Magliocchetti. “The support and encouragement has been priceless. The Grand Caravan EX is the perfect choice for our inter island air taxi service and the positive feedback it has received during our demos across the islands has been outstanding.”

Waves plans on operating three 10-seat Grand Caravans by the end of 2017. It will have flat fare pricing, reported as £45 each way for Alderney, £60-65 for Jersey-Guernsey and £80-85 for the French and English coasts.

FlyWaves