Longer warranty for Lightspeed’s latest headset

A seven-year warranty is offered by Lightspeed Aviation on its latest headset, the Zulu 3, announced today. That’s two years more than other leading headset makers.

The Lightspeed Zulu 3 is a similar design to previous models but has several improvements including:

New contoured ear seals designed to hug the curve of the jaw, for a more natural fit that increases comfort and stability.

New cables built around a Kevlar core that are stronger and more flexible than standard cables, while weighing less. These are the same cables that are standard on Lightspeed’s PFX and Tango.

An optional free taller head pad ensures maximum comfort and performance on smaller head shapes.

“We’ve taken an iconic product trusted by a large cross-section of pilots around the world and made it even better,” said Teresa De Mers of Lightspeed Aviation.

Zulu 3 is available with Dual GA, LEMO (panel powered), and U-174 (Heli) connectors and has a recommended retail price of $850 USD.

LightspeedAviation.com