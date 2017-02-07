Longer warranty for Lightspeed’s latest headset

A seven-year warranty is offered by Lightspeed Aviation on its latest headset, the Zulu 3, announced today. That’s two years more than other leading headset makers.
The Lightspeed Zulu 3 is a similar design to previous models but has several improvements including:
- New contoured ear seals designed to hug the curve of the jaw, for a more natural fit that increases comfort and stability.
- New cables built around a Kevlar core that are stronger and more flexible than standard cables, while weighing less. These are the same cables that are standard on Lightspeed’s PFX and Tango.
- An optional free taller head pad ensures maximum comfort and performance on smaller head shapes.
“We’ve taken an iconic product trusted by a large cross-section of pilots around the world and made it even better,” said Teresa De Mers of Lightspeed Aviation.
Zulu 3 is available with Dual GA, LEMO (panel powered), and U-174 (Heli) connectors and has a recommended retail price of $850 USD.