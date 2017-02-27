Long Ez Fly-in, Seething

Name of event

We are a group of canard enthusiast and pilots and are having our first fly-in at Seething Airfield EGSJ, on 14 May, with a backup date of the 21st. All aircraft are welcome.

We have 22 confirmed canards attending, and some coming from as far away as Sweden, Scotland, Ireland, France, Germany. I am arranging BnBs for the pilots that would like to stay over.

We hope this will be one of biggest gathering of canards seen in some time, and we are going to try and make this day very special, with great food, entertainment and some light competitions:

£100 Furthest travelled

£50 Spot landing

£25 Find the fault

£25 Best canard.

The Seething museum will also be open.