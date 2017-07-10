Leicester Airport Ladies Fly-In

Leicester Aero Club
Name of event
Leicester Airport Ladies Fly-in
Date
August 2017
Location
Leicester Airport, Gartree Road, Leicester, United Kingdom
PPR Required?
Yes
Event website
Contact

Phone 0116 2592360
Email info@leicesterairport.com

Leicestershire Aero Club invites women pilots to join us for our first ladies fly-in. Women pilots are welcome to enjoy free landings for the day. Meet up in our  relaxing café from 10am and enjoy a BBQ lunch between 11am and 3pm (weather permitting). The British Women Pilots’ Association (BWPA) will be in attendance on the day.

