Latest regs covered in CAA roadshows

The CAA’s General Aviation Unit will be running a series of roadshows across the UK in late March and April to discuss regulatory developments.

The roadshow programme will cover:

Implementation of Part-DTO (Declared Training Organisation)

Update on the efforts to reduce Airspace Infringements

Implementation of Part-SPO (Special Operations)

Implementation of Part-ML and Combined Airworthiness Organisation.

To try to make these events accessible to the entire GA community, the CAA has been decided to send the invitation out to all Flying Schools (RTFs and ATOs), Continuing Airworthiness Maintenance Organisations and associated Maintenance Providers in the UK. This audience is being targeted in the belief that these organisations are best equipped to disseminate the information among the community at large.

Dates and locations

Thursday 16 March Weston-super-Mare

Thursday 21 March Perth

Thursday 23 March Antrim

Thursday 28 March Huddersfield

Wednesday 29 March Kettering

Thursday 4 April Gatwick Airport

All of the venues are limited for space and the CAA says it can only accept a maximum of 2 delegates from each organisation and at one event only. Attendance will be free of charge. The timing and the order of presentation will be confirmed in the joining instructions.

If you wish to attend one of these roadshows, send an e-mail to ga@caa.co.uk and use the subject title GA Unit Roadshows (it is important that you use this subject title to ensure prompt processing of the request for registration).

The e-mail should specify:

The Organisation name and type (eg: Pilot Training or Maintenance)

The name and post of the delegate/s (remember we can only accept two)

Your first and second choice venue/s (and dates)

E-mail address and telephone number on which you can be contacted

Special assistance (if necessary).

You will receive an e-mail notification that your application has been accepted, the location of the event and joining instructions. All requests for attendance must be received no later than Tuesday 28 February 2017.

