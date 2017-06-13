Lancair to launch Mako at Oshkosh

It seems a no-brainer really: many pilots would love a Cirrus SR22 or a Cessna TTx, fast, sleek, high-performance four-seaters but both have a mega price tag.

So for kitplane makers Lancair, now under new management, Mark and Conrad Huffstutler, the gap in the market is an aircraft that’s just as good but at about half the cost. Hence, the Lancair Mako.

Lancair says the Mako kitplane will be launched at this July’s EAA AirVenture (Oshkosh to you and me) but it has slipped out some early info. They’ve locked onto several key points:

The cabin is big: 46in (1.17m) across x 48in (1.22m) in height with large windows, one-piece windscreen, and big baggage area

It’s quiet, with inflatable door seals. Oh, and gull-wing opening doors

It’s fast thanks to a Lycoming IO-540 engine. Cruise is 235mph (204kt) and max speed is 293mph (255kt), with a climb rate better than 2000ft/min

Fixed main gear but retractable nosewheel to reduce drag, adding 7-8kt and helps deliver fuel burn of 13-15usg/hr at normal cruise, rising to 19usg/hr at max.

Lancair Builder Assist

Cut a year off the build time with the factory Builder Assist Programme which not only helps ‘jump-start’ builders but also teaches proper composite skills, and provides technical assistance in the crucial early stages.

To further speed up the build, Lancair also offers a fast-build firewall forward option. That means the engine is installed on its mount, complete with all baffling, hoses, prop governor, and other necessities. Lancair claims the engine can be mounted and fully plumbed in less than a day using this option.

Lancair