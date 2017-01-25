Ladies’ Fly-in, Old Sarum

Name of event
Ladies' Fly-in
Ladies' Fly-in
Date
April 2017
April 2017
Location
Old Sarum Airfield, Old Sarum, United Kingdom
Old Sarum Airfield, Old Sarum, United Kingdom
PPR Required?
Yes
Yes
Contact
Book with Rosemary Clemo via events@bwpa.co.uk or roseclemo@yahoo.co.uk
Ladies’ fly-in and visit to the Boscombe Down Aviation Collection, organised by the British Women Pilots’ Association (BWPA).
- Open to BWPA members and non-members.
- Meet in the Skies Cafe at 11am.
- Entrance (pay on the day – cash only):
- Fly-ins – £12 for BWPA members; £14 for non-members (includes landing fee and entry to the BDAC)
- Drive-ins – £6 for BWPA members; £7 for non-members (entry to the BDAC)