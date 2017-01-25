Ladies’ Fly-in, Old Sarum

Name of event
Ladies' Fly-in
Date
April 2017
Location
Old Sarum Airfield, Old Sarum, United Kingdom
PPR Required?
Yes
Event website
Contact

Book with Rosemary Clemo via events@bwpa.co.uk or roseclemo@yahoo.co.uk

Ladies’ fly-in and visit to the Boscombe Down Aviation Collection, organised by the British Women Pilots’ Association (BWPA).

  • Open to BWPA members and non-members.
  • Meet in the Skies Cafe at 11am.
  • Entrance (pay on the day – cash only):
  • Fly-ins – £12 for BWPA members; £14 for non-members (includes landing fee and entry to the BDAC)
  • Drive-ins – £6 for BWPA members; £7 for non-members (entry to the BDAC)