LAA Bonus Day 2017, Duxford

Name of event

LAA Bonus Day 2017 Location

Duxford Airfield, Duxford, United Kingdom PPR Required?

Yes Event website

Fly-in for members of the Light Aircraft Association (LAA) into IWM Duxford at the discounted landing fee of £8 per aircraft, meet other light aircraft owners and explore IWM Duxford free of charge.

Landing slots for the day are limited. Please contact IWM Duxford Air Traffic Control to register your interest, book your landing slot for PPR/briefing. Membership Number to the LAA must be given when making the booking. Call 01223 833 376 or email AirTraffic@iwm.org.uk.