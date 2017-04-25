Kitty Hawk Flyer takes off

One of two flying projects backed by Google co-founder Larry Page has been publicly released in a video. The Kitty Hawk Flyer is an all-electric single-seater with eight propellers that flies up to 15 feet off the ground, or water as it is being launched with floats fitted.

“It is safe, tested and legal to operate in the United States in uncongested areas under the Ultralight category of FAA regulations,” said Kitty Hawk.

“We’ve designed our first version specifically to fly over water. You don’t need a pilot’s license and you’ll learn to fly it in minutes.”

Larry Page has released a statement which said, “We’ve all had dreams of flying effortlessly. I’m excited that one day very soon I’ll be able to climb onto my Kitty Hawk Flyer for a quick and easy personal flight.”

The Kitty Hawk Flyer will go on sale later in 2017. The company says the production version will have a different design, and will be quieter than the prototype. So far, no price has been released.

Kitty Hawk Flyer