Kitfox, Van’s, Lancair, F1 to launch new aircraft at Oshkosh

At least four kitplane companies are to launch new aircraft next week at the annual EAA AirVenture Oshkosh show. They are Kitfox, Van’s and Lancair, with its already announced Mako, and F1 Aircraft.

Kitfox is the latest to break cover with photos of its new Speedster (pictured above), based on its existing Series 7 Super Sport. The new aircraft has clipped wings and other aerodynamic changes to add speed and it will also be fitted with a fuel-injected Rotax engine. Other suppliers include Garmin, AeroLEDs and AirMaster Propellers.

Van’s Aircraft has upgraded its popular Light Sport Aircraft kitplane RV-12 to accept the latest Rotax 912iS engine. The new RV-12iS has been redesigned forward of the firewall (bulkhead between the engine bay and cockpit) to accept the new fuel-injected engine.

The F4 Raider from F1 Aircraft is basically identical to the F1 Rocket but with a four-cylinder Lycoming instead of a six.

“Performance is still outstanding, but with the feel of a lighter machine,” said F1’s Vince Frazier. “The lighter wing loading gives great handling, while the higher horsepower available from modern four-cylinder engines really closes the gap with its big brother, the F1 Rocket.”

Lancair announced the new Mako earlier this year, and it will make its debut at Oshkosh. The Mako is a four-seat two-door “alternative to the Cessna Corvalis TTx and Cirrus SR22 at a fraction of the cost”. Lancair recently posted a photo of the Mako nearly complete before its debut at Oshkosh.