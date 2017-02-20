IWM Duxford Safety Day 2017

Name of event

IWM Duxford Safety Day Location

Duxford Airfield, Duxford, United Kingdom PPR Required?

Yes Event website

Meet with aviation experts, listen to presentations and ask questions. Presentations will be hosted by representatives of the Civil Aviation Authority, the General Aviation Safety Council, National Air Traffic Services and Distress and Diversion.

At table top presentations, meet and chat with members of the Civil Aviation Authority, National Air Traffic Services, Assisted Flight Plan Exchange (AFPEx), AIM Cartography (previously NOTAMS/AIP), Farnborough Airspace Radar Service (LARS), Distress and Diversion, the Met Office, Andrewsfield Aviation CFI (Licensing), The General Aviation Safety Council (GASCo), The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association UK (AOPA),the Royal Institute of Navigation General Aviation Navigation Group, the Light Aircraft Association and the British Microlight Aircraft Association.

Presentations run from 11.30am to 1.30pm and are repeated from 2pm to 4pm. Table top presentations run continuously from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

Entry £5 per person. Enjoy a reduced landing fee of £8 per aircraft. If you’re unable to fly in, or the weather is poor, you may attend by car, but you must pre-book.

Please contact our Air Traffic Control to register your interest, book your landing slot for PPR/briefing and receive the programme for the day. Call 01223 833 376 or email AirTraffic@iwm.org.uk.