International Cessna Meeting 2017, Germany

Name of event

4th International Cessna Meeting Location

Verkehrslandeplatz Jena-Schöngleina (EDBJ), Germany PPR Required?

Yes Event website

At the weekend, we will perform our 4th International Cessna Meeting at the Airfield in Jena-Schöngleina (EDBJ).

To ensure that our 4th International Cessna-Meeting will once again be a highlight for all participating crews in the pilot year 2017, we will be on the Airfield Jena-Schöngleina (EDBJ) various aviation (surprise and not yet revealed) and culinary highlights to prepare.

We would like to cordially invite you to enrich our Cessna meeting with your presence.

Wolfgang Kuhnert

Managing Director EDBJ