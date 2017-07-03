International Cessna Meeting 2017, Germany

Name of event
4th International Cessna Meeting
Date
- July 2017
Location
Verkehrslandeplatz Jena-Schöngleina (EDBJ), Germany
PPR Required?
Yes
Contact
Organiser Wolfgang Kuhnert
Phone +49 36428 40669
Email info@flugplatz-jena.com
At the weekend, we will perform our 4th International Cessna Meeting at the Airfield in Jena-Schöngleina (EDBJ).
To ensure that our 4th International Cessna-Meeting will once again be a highlight for all participating crews in the pilot year 2017, we will be on the Airfield Jena-Schöngleina (EDBJ) various aviation (surprise and not yet revealed) and culinary highlights to prepare.
We would like to cordially invite you to enrich our Cessna meeting with your presence.
Wolfgang Kuhnert
Managing Director EDBJ