Hurricane Photography Day, Old Warden

Name of event
Hurricane Photography Day
Date
August 2017
Location
Old Warden Aerodrome, United Kingdom
PPR Required?
Yes
Book for an event that offers a close-up and personal photography day, with the special opportunity to take a seat in this historic aircraft!* With training and practical advice, enjoy the chance to take great images of Hawker Hurricane R4118. Teaching technique and camera skills, the day also includes a static photography session with a ‘Battle of Britain pilot’ re-enactor and guidance and know-how about making the most of your camera whilst working with models.