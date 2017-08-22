Homebuild & Vintage Fly-in, Old Sarum

Name of event
Homebuild & Vintage Fly-in
Date
October 2017
Location
Old Sarum Airfield, Old Sarum, United Kingdom
PPR Required?
Yes
Contact
Organiser Annabel Cook
Email annabel.cook@gmail.com
Old Sarum Airfield is celebrating its centenary as a airfield this year, and is staging a commemorative Homebuild and Vintage Fly-in on Sunday, 1 October, from 1000-1630 hours.
– Free
– Arrivals from 10am
– Free landings at Old Sarum for all aircraft registered before 1960
– Reduced entry (£5) to the Boscombe Down Aviation Collection for pilots of pre-1960 aircraft and drivers/riders of classic and vintage cars and motorbikes
On arrival by road, please follow the signs and look out for marshals who will direct you to a dedicated parking area. Cars and motorbikes must not enter the active airfield. Thank you to Old Sarum Airfield and Clarke Instruments Limited for their support of this event.