Help Kim’s bid to become a disabled pilot instructor

A young woman who had her right leg amputated two years ago has launched a fund-raising campaign to help her complete flight training to become a commercial pilot.

Kim Jaeger lost the leg after a cut turned septic, infecting the bones, coinciding with a bout of pneumonia. She had planned to join the Army but had to rethink.

“I researched possible activities and careers I could maybe do, and I came across disabled flying! I could be a pilot!” Kim told FLYER.

“I used to dream of being a pilot and it was one of the reasons I wanted to join the Army. I never thought I would be able to do anything special or get out and about after my amputation, but through many people’s help and dedication, here I am!

“I have 13 hours flying under my belt and have passed all 9 of the ground exams needed.

“The Douglas Bader Foundation and Freedom In the Air have funded the whole of my training. However, I have to find almost £1,600 to contribute to the course and much more after I gain my private pilots licence to gain the hours needed to become a commercial pilot.”

Kim aims to become a flight instructor – teaching disabled pilots to fly, of course!

Contribute to Kim’s fund-raising here.