Helitech International, London ExCel

Name of event

Helitech International 2017 Location

ExCel, London, United Kingdom PPR Required?

Yes Event website

Europe’s leading event for the rotorcraft industry, Helitech International is a unique opportunity to meet, network and conduct business under one roof. 4,000+ industry professionals from over 60 countries are expected at Helitech International 2017.

Gain industry insights from key influential figures in and around the industry. Choose how to upskill your knowledge with new modular style seminar and workshop sessions.