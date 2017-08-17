Helitech International, London ExCel

Name of event
Helitech International 2017
Helitech International 2017
Date
- October 2017
- October 2017
Location
ExCel, London, United Kingdom
ExCel, London, United Kingdom
PPR Required?
Yes
Yes
Europe’s leading event for the rotorcraft industry, Helitech International is a unique opportunity to meet, network and conduct business under one roof. 4,000+ industry professionals from over 60 countries are expected at Helitech International 2017.
Gain industry insights from key influential figures in and around the industry. Choose how to upskill your knowledge with new modular style seminar and workshop sessions.