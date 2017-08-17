Heli UK Expo 2018, Wycombe

Name of event
Heli UK Expo
Date
- June 2018
Location
Wycombe Air Park, Booker, Marlow, United Kingdom
PPR Required?
Yes
Event website
Contact

Organiser Bianke Di Salvo
Phone 0208 255 4218
Email bianke@avbuyer.com

The UK’s Only Fly-in Helicopter Event!

Our objective is to work with the industry to build awareness and encourage acceptance of the crucial role helicopters play in key services as well as being a vital means of transport for people and industry.

