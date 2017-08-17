Heli UK Expo 2018, Wycombe

Name of event
Heli UK Expo
Heli UK Expo
Date
- June 2018
- June 2018
Location
Wycombe Air Park, Booker, Marlow, United Kingdom
Wycombe Air Park, Booker, Marlow, United Kingdom
PPR Required?
Yes
Yes
Contact
Organiser Bianke Di Salvo
Organiser Bianke Di Salvo
Phone 0208 255 4218
Email bianke@avbuyer.com
The UK’s Only Fly-in Helicopter Event!
Our objective is to work with the industry to build awareness and encourage acceptance of the crucial role helicopters play in key services as well as being a vital means of transport for people and industry.